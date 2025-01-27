Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 535,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 18,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $20.08 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.