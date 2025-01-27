FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 26.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

XDEC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

