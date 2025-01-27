Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

FULT stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

