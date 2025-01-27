Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $214.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.15 and a 1 year high of $222.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

