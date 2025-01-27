GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,699,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $376.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $419.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.38 and its 200-day moving average is $272.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.41. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

