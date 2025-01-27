Genesis Private Wealth LLC Invests $996,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

