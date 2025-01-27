Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

GBCI stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

