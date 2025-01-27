GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $170.90 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

