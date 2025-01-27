Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading 20.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 20.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.69 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 477.01 ($5.94). 176,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 27,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.92).

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £87.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,223.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.16.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

