Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading 20.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 20.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.69 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 477.01 ($5.94). 176,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 27,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.92).
Good Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £87.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,223.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.16.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.