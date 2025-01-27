Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

GNTY stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $468.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.61. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guaranty Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,020. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.