Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Sells 2,561 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.