Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.9 %

HI stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

