HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 78.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $269,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $306,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 724,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.