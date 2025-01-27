ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.44 ($0.06). Approximately 11,150,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,209,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 12.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
