Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 55.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $155.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,692 shares of company stock worth $9,634,868 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

