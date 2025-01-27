Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 53,837 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Our Latest Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.