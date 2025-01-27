Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 671 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $215,272.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,009.03. This trade represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.37 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

