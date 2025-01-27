Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 929 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Maximus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

