Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.92 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

