Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,806,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,707,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,972,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after buying an additional 284,560 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter valued at $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

