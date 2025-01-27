Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,206,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This trade represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

