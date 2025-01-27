Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE PII opened at $53.80 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

