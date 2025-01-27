Inspire Investing LLC Buys 216 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Visteon by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 107.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Visteon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

