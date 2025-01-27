Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 53.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $88.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

