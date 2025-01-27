Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coursera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 85.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 20.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COUR opened at $8.65 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

