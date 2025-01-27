Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SNV opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.