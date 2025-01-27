Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPBD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 130.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $29.57 on Monday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPBD. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

