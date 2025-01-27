Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.36 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

