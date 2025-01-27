Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other Cognex news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

