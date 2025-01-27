Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,776 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 976,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 949,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 603,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 382,288 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $7,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,383,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,700.78. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at $185,744.85. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and sold 3,680,851 shares valued at $8,136,154. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

