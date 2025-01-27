Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Accolade by 1,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.08. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $48,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,947 shares of company stock worth $154,439. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.