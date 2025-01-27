Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 804,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 98.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

