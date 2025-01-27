Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.5 %

Exponent Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.09 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

