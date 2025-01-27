Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECPG stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

