Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Landsea Homes worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 912,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 140,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 87.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,543,411 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,962.75. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,502.22. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,098,943 shares of company stock valued at $62,522,303 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

LSEA opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Landsea Homes

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.