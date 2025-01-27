Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 62.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $87.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

