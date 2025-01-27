Inspire Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 231,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,325. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,044 shares of company stock worth $1,163,803 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

