Inspire Investing LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,565 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $514,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,388.08. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $128,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,538.79. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,909. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.