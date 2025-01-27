Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.59.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,310.30. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

