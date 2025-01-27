Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 499,572 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Herbalife stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $652.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

