Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ameresco by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 450,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $10,821,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,635 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $6,319,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 41.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

