Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stepan by 177.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,626,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stepan by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $94.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

