Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

