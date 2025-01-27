Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 291.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.44 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 900.15%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

