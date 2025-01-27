Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 1,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Matson by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Stock Down 1.5 %

MATX opened at $136.44 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $877,393.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,086.72. The trade was a 14.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,768. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

