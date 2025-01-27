Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Insperity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

