Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 624,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Dave Basque purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,263.76. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $232,575. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

