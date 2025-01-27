Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 219,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

