Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 708,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $101.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.