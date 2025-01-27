Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

